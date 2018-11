We note with regret the death of Miss Myrtle Jo Sutton, age 64 of Humphreys County, who will have visitation Thursday from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Mr. Orville Junior Bivens, age 77 of Holladay, will have a memorial service Saturday at 1:30 at his residence at 3325 Conrad Ridge Rd in Holladay.