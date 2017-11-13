11-13 Trading Post

November 13, 2017
Trading Post

For Sale
7 Millimeter Magnum Mowser Deer Rifle with Scope and Sling $450
Motorcycle Carrier fits back of SUV $100
Call 731-441-6475 or 220-1493

2 Tickets to the Sold Out Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Concert
Saturday December 2nd at 2 at the Dixie in Huntingdon $70 for Pair
Call Derek at 731-415-1691

110 Volt 3600 Break/Free Wheel Wench
Call 584-6591

3 Piece Tuxedo Never Been Worn
Call 584-2466

Side By Side Fridge
Chrome Brushguard fits 2002 Chevy Pickup or Similar Model
Small 5 Foot Piano
Call 586-2884

Lincoln Towncar $650
2 Good Horse Saddles-$100 each for Texas Big Horn and Samco
Call 441-0218

2 Treadmills- One Incline and the other Flat
2 Hewlett Packard Printers with Scanner Feature
Bissell Vacuum
Call 584-4704

In Need
Ambulance/Mortuary Gurney with 14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels
110 Power In Power Out Spool Wench
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Brass or Elbow
Call 584-6591

Needs Lid for 55 Gallon Barrel
Call 584-3910

Man Wants to Rent Furnished Room or Apartment in Camden Area
Call 615-584-0158