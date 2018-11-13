11-13 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Sherry Brown, age 59, who will have funeral services today at noon at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Scott Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow at the Hall Town Cemetery in Portland.

Brother Johnie B. Arnold, age 82 of Holladay, will have graveside services this afternoon at 3 at the Palestine Cemetery in Holladay. Brother H.B. Fields and Brother Marty Arnold will offiicate the services.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Holladay United Methodist Church Youth Fund at 103 Stokes Rd, Holladay, TN 38341.



Mrs. Mary Ellen Baker, age 75, will have visitation today from 8AM until 8PM at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Visitation for Mrs. Baker will also be Wednesday morning from 8 until service time at 10 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Reverend Cecil Gilliland and Pastor Joan Hubbard will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Williams Cemetery in White Bluff.

Miss Myrtle Jo Sutton, age 64 of Humphreys County, will have visitation Thursday from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Mr. Orville Junior Bivens, age 77 of Holladay, will have a memorial service Saturday at 1:30PM at his residence at 3325 Conrad Ridge Road in Holladay.