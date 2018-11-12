11-12 Trading Post

11-12 Trading Poston November 12, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench
Call 584-6591
Delta Kitchen Sink For Faucet $15
Daisy BB Gun $25
Combo With 75 Feet of Telephone Wire and Desktop Push Button Telephone $15
Call 584-5380
1992 Buick Century
Call 213-2223
17 Foot 50 Horse Johnson Boat
35 Johnson Motor
40 Horse Motor
Fiberglass Bass Boat With No Motor
Call 441-1092
In Need
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees and Elbows in Stainless or Brass
Oddball Taps and Dies in British Standards or American Sizes
Call 584-6591