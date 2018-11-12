11-12 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Ralph Carl McMillan, age 57 of McEwen, who will have visitation this morning from 10 until service time at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Dr. Gary Jared will officiate the services and burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery in McEwen.

Pastor Johnie B. Arnold, age 82 of Holladay, will have graveside services Tuesday at 3 at the Palestine Cemetery in Holladay. Brother H.B. Fields and Brother Marty Arnold will both officiate the services.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Holladay United Methodist Church Youth Fund at 103 Stokes Rd, Holladay, TN 38341.