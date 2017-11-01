11-1 Trading Post

11-1 Trading Poston November 1, 2017
In Need
Leftover Straw Bails from Halloween decorations, will pick these up.
Call 220-0889
Good Used 4 Wheeler
Call 731-593-5257
ATV Mule
Call 441-8824
14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle
Extra Extra Heavy Wall 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing Bender like Greenlee
Call 584-6591
Long Window Shutters
Call 220-0096
Hunting Shotgun or Rifle
Call 441-0218
For Sale
4 Tickets to Tennessee/Southern Miss game Saturday November 4th for $100 for all Tickets
Call 584-6013
1985 Model Chevy Pickup with 4 Wheel Drive $3500
4 Foot Showcase $75
Call 731-441-5020
Chicken Hutch with 4 Chickens and Bag of Food
Rabbit Hutch $40
Siding in 2 Boxes of Blue and Gray
White Maytag Washer $75
Call 407-8600
2 Riding Lawn Mowers
Troybilt Horse $650
Troybilt Super Bronco $375
Call 584-1697
1997 Lincoln Continental
2 Horse Saddles
Call 441-0218
2 400 Gallon Water Tanks and other Items
call 693-8406