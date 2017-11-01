11-1 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Carrie Nell Shepherd DePriest, age 90 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 1 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services.

Mrs. Wanda Marie Clark, age 62 of Waverly, will have funeral services Thursday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Brian Vitt will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Visitation with the Clark family will be Thursday from 10 until 1 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mrs. Martha Catherine Brown Carter, age 86 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Thursday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Nathaniel Matthews will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Bible Society.

Mr. Martin Sills Eason, age 81 of Bruceton, will have funeral services Thursday at 2 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery.

Mrs. Jean “Mousey” Cagle-Stephenson, age 82 of Camden, will have visitation Thursday from noon until 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Stephenson will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Sheila Diane Young, age 51 of Somerville, will have visitation Friday from noon until 2 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden.