10-9 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Sonny Melton, age 29 of Big Sandy, who will have visitation today from 2 until 8 at Big Sandy School. Visitation for Mr. Melton will also be Tuesday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Big Sandy School.

A private burial will follow, and Mr. Sonny Melton is survived by his wife Dr. Heather Gulish Melton.

Donations can be made to the Sonny Melton Scholarship Fund at Apex Bank PO Box 549 Camden, TN 38320.

Ridgeway Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Melton Roy Miller, age 69 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother John Johnson and William Brown will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Gatlin Cemetery.

Mr. Justin Robert Parker, age 28 of Waverly, will have visitation from 4 until services time at 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Dale Caudle will officiate the services.