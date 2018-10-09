10-8 Trading Post

10-8 Trading Poston October 9, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Rent
Small 2 Bedroom House
With Utility Room That Doesn’t have Central Air/Heat
Older House, Inside Has Some New Carpet
And Has Been Painted
$400 Deposit
$400 A Month
Call 731-584-8149
For Sale
25 Chickens
Hens and Roosters $2 Each
Call 441-6968
Gas Log Insert For Fireplace
Call 584-6931
Lighted Parade Trailer With New Tires $275 Pictured Below
Brand New Synthetic Stock and Forearm For Deer Rifle $65
12 Quart Fruit Jars $6
Call 584-5380
10-12 Nintendo Games $5 For All
Call 584-8668
110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench
Call 584-6591
In Need
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees and Elbows in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591