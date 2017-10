We note with regret the death of Mr. James Ronald Elliot, age 76 of Waverly, who will have funeral services today at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tony Curtis will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Young Cemetery.

Mr. David Glen Keith, age 65 of Bruceton, will have funeral services Friday morning at 11 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pisgah Cemetery near Vale.