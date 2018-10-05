10-5 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Patricia Irene Hall, age 65 of Waverly, who will have visitation this morning from 9 until service time at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Carlton Tester and Brother Dale Caudle will both officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Tennessee City Cemetery.

Mr. Larry Thomas Hornburger, age 70, formerly of Fulton, Kentucky, will have visitation today from 9 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery in McEwen.

Mr. Dylan Dwayne Kelley, age 26 of Nashville, formerly of Camden, will have visitation Saturday from 10 until service time at 2 at the First Baptist Church in Camden. Brother Michael Blankenship and Brother Steve Whitworth will officiate the services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to AVID: A Vision in darkness

Link at https://avid.gold/en/donate