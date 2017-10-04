10-4 Obits

Funeral Services for Mrs. Marcelle Douglas, age 77 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 1 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Leonard Greer and Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery.

Mr. James Ronald Elliot, age 76 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 3 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Elliot will be Thursday morning at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home.

Brother Tony Curtis will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Young Cemetery.

Mr. David Glen Keith, age 65 of Bruceton, will have funeral services Friday morning at 11 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pisgah Cemetery near Vale.