10-4 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. James Philip Park, age 86 of Bruceton, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Butler Cemetery. Brother Leon Edwards and Brother Josh Franks will officiate the services.

Mrs. Rhonda Faye Winter, age 66 of Hollow Rock, will have funeral services this afternoon at 2 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Prospect Cemetery. Brother Brett Mebane will officiate the services.

Mrs. Patricia Irene Hall, age 65 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mrs. Hall will also be Friday morning from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Carlton Tester and Brother Dale Caudle will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Tennessee City Cemetery.