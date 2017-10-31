10-31 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Joe Edward Wright, age 76 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 11 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Mr. Claude Wayne Huff, age 86 of Big Sandy, will have visitation from 4 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy.

Mrs. Carrie Nell Shepherd DePriest, age 90 of Waverly, will have visitation Wednesday from 1 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.



Mrs. Wanda Marie Clark, age 62 of Waverly, will have funeral services Thursday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Brian Vitt will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Visitation for Mrs. Clark will be Thursday from 10 until 1 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mrs. Jean “Mousey” Cagle-Stephenson, age 82 of Camden, will have visitation Thursday from noon until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.