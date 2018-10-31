10-31 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Sandra Kay Wilson, age 71 of Waverly, who will have visitation this morning from 11 until service time at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Scott Baker will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Mr. Kenneth E. Pirtle, age 59 of Waverly, will have visitation Thursday morning from 11 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.