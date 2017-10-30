10-30 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Joe Edward Wright, age 76 of Camden, who will have funeral services Tuesday at 11 AM at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Visitation for Mr. Wright will be this evening from 5-7 at Plunk Funeral Home.

Mrs. Carrie Nell Shepherd DePriest, age 90 of Waverly, will have visitation Wednesday from 1 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services.