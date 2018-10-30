10-30 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Charlene Kae Hutchison, age 82 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation today from 1 until service time at 2 at the Chapel of Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Brother David Hutchison will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Knoxville.

Mrs. Helen Willis Terry, age 98 formerly of Camden, will have graveside services Wednesday morning at 9 at the Camden City Cemetery. Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the services. Visitation for Mrs. Terry will be this evening from 6 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.