10-3 Trading Post

10-3 Trading Poston October 3, 2017
For Sale
Brand New 270 T-Posts for sale at $4 each
Comes from Benton Co-Op
Banded in Packs of 5 from Factory
Call 441-4292
Laminated Flooring at 4X6 Feet with 96 pieces in 8 Bundles $100
Teeter that goes upside down and other directions $100
Call 584-2233
Camper Top
Small 2-Wheel Trailers that need a little Work
Call 441-0218
Large Capacity Washer and Dryer $225 for Set
Call 441-3994
Synthetic Stock Forearm for Deer Rifle $75
Motorcycle Trailer Made in Tennessee $2100
2 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle Jackets $250
Call 584-5380
14 Ft Boat with Trailer $600
.380 Jennings Pistol
Skil Table Saw with 10 Inch Blade
Husqvarna Weedeater
Call 731-707-9037
John Deere Clutch Parts Including
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Discs For Combine
Call 584-6591
China Cabinet Sitting in Carport at 129 Mimmosa Street in Camden
Call 584-8148 or 441-0677
Yard Sale Friday and Saturday at Shiloh United Methodist Church on Highway 641 South in Camden
In Need
Bottom Window for Storm Door 32 Inches in Length
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591
Miscellaneous
$20 Reward for Jack Russell named Rowdy, a 2 year old Dog with Tags
If you have any information, call 441-0218