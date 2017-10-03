10-3 Trading Post

For Sale

Brand New 270 T-Posts for sale at $4 each

Comes from Benton Co-Op

Banded in Packs of 5 from Factory

Call 441-4292

Laminated Flooring at 4X6 Feet with 96 pieces in 8 Bundles $100

Teeter that goes upside down and other directions $100

Call 584-2233

Camper Top

Small 2-Wheel Trailers that need a little Work

Call 441-0218

Large Capacity Washer and Dryer $225 for Set

Call 441-3994



Synthetic Stock Forearm for Deer Rifle $75

Motorcycle Trailer Made in Tennessee $2100

2 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle Jackets $250

Call 584-5380

14 Ft Boat with Trailer $600

.380 Jennings Pistol

Skil Table Saw with 10 Inch Blade

Husqvarna Weedeater

Call 731-707-9037

John Deere Clutch Parts Including

Rebuilt Pressure Plate

Rebuilt Discs For Combine

Call 584-6591

China Cabinet Sitting in Carport at 129 Mimmosa Street in Camden

Call 584-8148 or 441-0677

Yard Sale Friday and Saturday at Shiloh United Methodist Church on Highway 641 South in Camden

In Need

Bottom Window for Storm Door 32 Inches in Length

Bug Zapper

Call 584-6591

Miscellaneous

$20 Reward for Jack Russell named Rowdy, a 2 year old Dog with Tags

If you have any information, call 441-0218