10-3 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Vicki Lynn Story Hatcher, age 44 of Waverly, who will have visitation from now until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in the May Cemetery.

Mrs. Marcelle Douglas, age 77 of Camden, will have funeral services Wednesday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. Brother Leonard Greer and Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the services.

Visitation for Mrs. Douglas will be today from 4 until 8 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mr. James Ronald Elliot, age 76 of Waverly, will have funeral services Thursday at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Tony Curtis will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Young Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Elliot will be Wednesday from 3 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home.