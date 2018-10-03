10-3 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Mary Sally Burns Lyden, age 63 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation this morning from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Christopher Lyden Jr. and Brother Joe Rhodes will both officiate the services and burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Rhonda Faye Winter, age 66 of Hollow Rock, will have funeral services Thursday at 2 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Brother Brett Mebane will officiate the services and burial will follow in the New Prospect Cemetery.

Mr. Richard Joseph Scholes, age 69 of Humphreys County, has arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.