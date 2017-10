For Sale

1985 Chevy Model 4 Wheel Drive Pickup

4 Foot Showcase

call 731-441-5020

Motorcycle Trailer “Made in Tennessee” $2100

2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250

Stock Forearm for Deer Rifle $75

Call 584-5380

Round Bales of Hay

Call 441-1654

In Need

Pile of Logs to be Taken Off for $20

Call 731-220-5956

Handy Man for Chimney Cleaning

Call 586-4403

Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket

Desktop Laser/Scanner Printer

Call 584-6591