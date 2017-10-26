10-26 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Blondell Wheatley, age 91 of Camden, who will have funeral services Friday at 2 at the Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church. Brother Randy Thompson will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Wheatley will be today from 5 until 9 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Ann Holland, age 71 of Big Sandy, will be Saturday at 11 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Visitation for Mrs. Holland will be Friday from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin in Big Sandy.