10-26 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Clyde Allen Taylor, Jr., age 73 of Waverly, who will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at noon at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the McEwen South Cemetery.

Mrs. Mildred Isabelle Parker Pardue, age 84 of Vale, will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery and Brother Bud Ricketts will officiate the services.