10-25 Trading Post

10-25 Trading Poston October 25, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Red Oak Fire Wood
Four 1930’s Rifles and other Guns
1974 2-Door Mark 4 Lincoln
Call 441-8231
Jalapeno Peppers $1 a Pound
Call 584-6335
Boys Clothing Sizes 4-5 for Giveaway
Call 584-8668
Kenmore Refrigerator Side by Side $125
Good Couch with Chair $175
Chrome Brush Guard for 2002 Chevy Pickup $125
Call 586-2884
In Need
Real Long Tree Limbs Need to be Carried Off
Limbs Currently in Yard and a Plus if you can cut Wood from it
Call 584-8668