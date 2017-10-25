10-25 Obits

Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Frazee, age 69 of Camden will be today at 2 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Brother Randy Turner and Brother Joel Turner will officiate the services. Burial will follow in Benton Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Blondell Wheatley, age 91 of Camden, will have funeral services Friday at 2 at Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church.

Brother Randy Thompson will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Wheatley will be Thursday from 5 until 9 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.