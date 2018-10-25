10-25 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Deborah Kay Townsend, age 61 of Camden, who will have visitation this morning from 10 until service time at 2 at the Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church. Brother Randy Thornton and Brother Jim will officiate the services and burial will follow at the Crossroads Cemetery in Camden. The Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Mildred Isabelle Parker Pardue, age 84 of Vale, will have funeral services this Saturday at 2 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery and Brother Buddy Ricketts will officiate the services.