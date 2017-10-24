10-24 Trading Post

For Sale

1997 Lincoln Car

2 Good Horse Saddles-a Texas Big Horn and a Samco

Call 441-0218

Camo Synthetic Stock Forearm for Deer Rifle $75

Trophy Bucks VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50

2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250

Call 584-5380

Moving Sale at 145 Derby Street in Camden

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9-4 with Odds and Ends for Sale

Call 407-8600 for more info



John Deere Clutch Parts

Rebuilt Pressure Plate

Rebuilt Disc for Combine

Call 584-6591

Dinette Table $20

call 731-220-2230

In Need

Old Hunting Gun

Call 441-0218

Drive Side Door for 1973-87 Chevy Truck with Manual Window

Call 441-8993

Bottom Window for 32 Inch Storm Door

Bug Zapper

Call 584-6591