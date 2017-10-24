10-24 Trading Post

10-24 Trading Poston October 24, 2017
For Sale
1997 Lincoln Car
2 Good Horse Saddles-a Texas Big Horn and a Samco
Call 441-0218
Camo Synthetic Stock Forearm for Deer Rifle $75
Trophy Bucks VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250
Call 584-5380
Moving Sale at 145 Derby Street in Camden
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9-4 with Odds and Ends for Sale
Call 407-8600 for more info
John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc for Combine
Call 584-6591
Dinette Table $20
call 731-220-2230
In Need
Old Hunting Gun
Call 441-0218
Drive Side Door for 1973-87 Chevy Truck with Manual Window
Call 441-8993
Bottom Window for 32 Inch Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591