10-24 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Norman Earl Schopf Jr., age 52 of Holladay, who will have funeral services Wednesday at 10 AM at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Holladay Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Schopf will be today from 3 until 9 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mr. Johnny Odell Frazee, age 69 of Camden, will have funeral services Wednesday at 2 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Brother Randy Turner and Joel Turner will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Visitation for Mr. Frazee will be today from 4 until 8 at Plunk Funeral Home.