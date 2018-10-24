10-24 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Billy Joe Baker, age 42 of Camden, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in Huntingdon. Burial will follow at the New Hope Cemetery in Yuma and Brother Phillip Halter will officiate the services.

Mrs. Deborah Kay Townsend, age 61 of Camden, will have visitation Thursday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church. Brother Randy Thompson and Brother Jim will both officiate the services and burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery in Camden. Visitation for Mrs. Townsend will also be this evening from 6 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.