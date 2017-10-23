10-23 Trading Post

For Sale

3600 Enclosed Breaker/Free Wheel Wench

Call 584-6591

1998 Custom LeSabre Buick $2500

153,000 Miles with a Good Radio/Stereo

Located at 230 Highway 69 South at Inside Out Car Detailing in Camden

Call 584-4498

Cowell’s Chapel First United Methodist Church has plenty of Halloween Costumes at their Bargain House.

Sweatshirts also for sale there.

Kenmore Side by Side 6 Foot Refrigerator $125

Big Chair and Matching Couch $175 or best offer

Chrome Brush Guard to go Around 2002 or Similar Chevy Truck $125

Call 586-2884



16 Foot Carhartt Trailer with Ramps and Sides

2004 Golf Cart with 48 Volt Electric and Winter Cover Included

Call 441-8716

Hay For Sale

$35 Per Bale

Call 415-6535

2 Horse Saddles

Call 441-0218

In Need

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney with Retractable Wheels

110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool

3/4 Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591

Treadmill in Good Condition

Call 584-3277