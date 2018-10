In Need

Trading Post Host Derek’s Grandma Needs Turnip Greens

Call 586-7802

Baby Kitten

Call 584-7834

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591

For Sale

3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench Sell or Trade

220 Volt 3 Stack Heater

Call 584-6591



40 Horse Mariner Outboard Motor

35 Johnson Boat Motor

15-16 Foot Boat Trailer

1995-98 Bass Boat With 70 Evinrude Motor

Call 441-1092