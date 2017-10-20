10-20 Trading Post

For Sale

Yard Sale at 145 Derby Street in Camden today and Saturday 9-3. Also next weekend.

Call 407-8600

Dinette Table

Call 213-2230

2 Houses For Sale-Rent to Own

Call 733-0321

2010 110 Kids 4-Wheeler $400

Call 441-8716

Yard Sale at 2310 Hwy 70 East

Air Compressor

2 Wheel Trailer

Men’s Clothing and plenty of Men’s Items

Call 584-7261

In Need

Propane Scarfing Tip

Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides

Overdrive Transmission for Car

Call 584-6591