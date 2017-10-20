10-20 Trading Post

on October 20, 2017
For Sale
Yard Sale at 145 Derby Street in Camden today and Saturday 9-3. Also next weekend.
Call 407-8600

Dinette Table
Call 213-2230

2 Houses For Sale-Rent to Own
Call 733-0321

2010 110 Kids 4-Wheeler $400
Call 441-8716

Yard Sale at 2310 Hwy 70 East
Air Compressor
2 Wheel Trailer
Men’s Clothing and plenty of Men’s Items
Call 584-7261

In Need
Propane Scarfing Tip
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Overdrive Transmission for Car
Call 584-6591