10-2 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Aldena Allen Belyew, age 102 of Big Sandy, who will have visitation this morning from 8 until service time at 10 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy.

Mr. Leslie Earl Hollingsworth, age 67 of Huntingdon, will have visitation this morning from 10 until service time at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the services.

Ms. Mary Sally Burns Lyden, age 63 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Ms. Lyden will also be Wednesday morning from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Christopher Lyden Jr. and Brother Joe Rhodes will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.