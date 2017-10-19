10-19 Trading Post

10-19 Trading Poston October 19, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
General Electric 6 Foot Refrigerator with 2 Doors and an Ice Maker $125
Whirlpool Stove-4 Burner $50
Call 584-2233
Treadmill and other Assorted Items
Call 696-8406
Haunted Trail Fundraiser for Morris Chapel Volunteer Fire Department
Friday and Saturday and next weekend from 7-11 PM on Highway 70 East across from Palmer Tool in Camden.
Call 931-209-2065 for details.
Yard Sale at 145 Derby Street in Camden near Court Square Friday and Saturday from 9-3
Call 407-8600