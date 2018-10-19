10-19 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Julia Idella Forrest Stribling, age 85 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Eddie Breeden will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in New Johnsonville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Waverly United Methodist Church Youth Program.

Mr. Hubert Franklin Curtis, Jr., age 79 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Young Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or the Waverly Church of Christ Mission courtesy of the Humphreys County Funeral Home at 217 East Main Street, Waverly, TN 37185.

Mr. Robert L. “Pete” Story, age 72 of Waverly, has arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.