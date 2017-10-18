10-18 Trading Post

In Need

Chimney Cleaning Services

Call 586-4403

14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels capable of 5/8 Axle

XXL Heavy Wall 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing Bender like Greenlee

Call 584-6591

Small Pickup Truck

call 441-0218

For Sale

Electric Chainsaw

26 Inch Huffy Boys Bicycle

Call 441-0218



1993 Chevrolet Pickup $1250

With 4 Wheel Drive and is in front of Autozone in Camden

2010 110 Kids 4-Wheeler $400

Call 441-8716

Motorcycle Trailer $2100

VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50

2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250

call 584-5380

Used Tin in 8 Foot Sheets

10 Sheets and $1 for a Foot or $80 for the entire package

call 584-4875

2 Houses For Sale

Call 333-0321

Shelton Brand Truck Receiver Hitch for Ford Truck $125

2 New White Spoke 15 inch 5X4.5 Bolt Pattern $50

4 Used Chevy Red Factory Camaro Rims 15 Inch $200

Call 731-676-6916