10-18 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Jennifer Maria Stewart, age 50 of Big Sandy, who will have memorial services this afternoon at 4:30 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. Hubert Franklin Curtis, Jr., age 79 of McEwen, will have visitation Friday from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Young Cemetery.

Mr. Robert L. “Pete” Story, age 72 of Waverly, has arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.