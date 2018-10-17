10-17 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. James Herschel Pickens, age 68 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation this morning from 11 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jerry Beasley will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Methodist Cemetery in New Johnsonville.

Mrs. Jennifer Maria Stewart, age 50 of Big Sandy, will have a memorial service Thursday at 4:30 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.