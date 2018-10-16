10-16 Obits

Mrs. Katherine Ann Heim, age 77 of Paris, will have a celebration of life service today from 1-5 at Dunagan Farms in Paris. Arrangements are provided by the Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you please make a donation to Boys Town at www.boystown.org in Katherine’s honor.

Mr. James Herschel Pickens, age 68 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mr. Pickens will be Wednesday morning from 11 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jerry Beasley will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Methodist Cemetery in New Johnsonville.

Mrs. Jennifer Maria Stewart, age 50 of Big Sandy, will have memorial services Thursday at 4:30 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.