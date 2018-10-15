10-15 Trading Post

on October 15, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post

In Need
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
Stainless or Brass Pipe Tees and Elbows
Call 584-6591

For Sale
Fresh Home Grown Eggs $1 A Dozen
25 Laying Hens $2 Each
Call 584-4182

110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench For Sell or Trade
223 Stack Heater $30
Call 584-6591

Garrard Stylus Pressure Gage $10
Call 584-6591

16 63 Mouth Quart Fruit Jars $5
12 Regular Fruit Jars $4
6 Wide Mouth Jars $2
Desktop Push Button Desk Telephone and 75 Feet of Telephone Wire Combo $15
AM/FM Radio $8 Pictured Below

Parade Trailer $275 Pictured Below

Call 584-5380