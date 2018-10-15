10-15 Trading Post

10-15 Trading Poston October 15, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
In Need
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
Stainless or Brass Pipe Tees and Elbows
Call 584-6591
For Sale
Fresh Home Grown Eggs $1 A Dozen
25 Laying Hens $2 Each
Call 584-4182
110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench For Sell or Trade
223 Stack Heater $30
Call 584-6591
16 63 Mouth Quart Fruit Jars $5
12 Regular Fruit Jars $4
6 Wide Mouth Jars $2
Desktop Push Button Desk Telephone and 75 Feet of Telephone Wire Combo $15
AM/FM Radio $8 Pictured Below
Parade Trailer $275 Pictured Below
Call 584-5380