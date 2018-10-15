10-15 Trading Post

In Need

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney

Stainless or Brass Pipe Tees and Elbows

Call 584-6591

For Sale

Fresh Home Grown Eggs $1 A Dozen

25 Laying Hens $2 Each

Call 584-4182

110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench For Sell or Trade

223 Stack Heater $30

Call 584-6591



16 63 Mouth Quart Fruit Jars $5

12 Regular Fruit Jars $4

6 Wide Mouth Jars $2

Desktop Push Button Desk Telephone and 75 Feet of Telephone Wire Combo $15

AM/FM Radio $8 Pictured Below



Parade Trailer $275 Pictured Below



Call 584-5380