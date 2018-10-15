10-15 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Willie Mai Walker, age 81 of Smyrna, who will have visitation this morning from 9 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Williams Cemetery.

Mrs. Ruthie Jan Baker, age 71 of Holladay, will have visitation this morning from 11 until service time at 1 at the Holladay United Methodist Church. Brother Marty Arnold will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flowers Cemetery. The Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.