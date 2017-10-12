10-12 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Francis Lane Mitchell, age 77 of McEwen, who will have graveside services today at 2 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Bruce Bradburn, age 71 of Camden, will have memorial services Saturday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steve Townsend will officiate the services.

Mr. James Morris Chance, age 65 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services Saturday at 3 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Carlton Tester will officiate the services.