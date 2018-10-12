10-12 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Ruby Lavern King, age 83 of Camden, who will have visitation Saturday from 9:30 until 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Graveside services for Ms. King will be Saturday at noon at the Eastview Cemetery and Brother John Benefield will officiate the services.

Ms. Elvira “Miss Nebbie” Sullivan DeBruce, age 92 of Big Sandy, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Pat DeBruce will officiate the services and burial will follow at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Big Sandy. A luncheon will follow at her favorite pizza place, Mom and Pops in Big Sandy. Yes, sweets will be served!