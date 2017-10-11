10-11 Trading Post

For Sale

Female Chocolate/Brown Dog 7-8 Months for Giveaway

Call 213-2225

15,000 BTU Propane Heater with 3 Burners and Infrared $30

Call 584-6591

Brush Guard Made of Chrome for Vehicle $125

Small Piano $65

Call 586-2884

6 Ft Tall Refrigerator $150

Electric Stove-4 Burner $40

Call 584-2233

$50 Set of Headlights for 2002 Jeep Cherokee and other similar year models

Call 441-9276

4 Year Old Regular Size Male Chihuahua that’s been Fixed for Giveaway

1 Year Old Mini Chihuahua Weighing 5 Pounds that Loves to Play with Toys

$100 Rehoming Fee

Call 731-441-2334

In Need

Tennessee-South Carolina Tickets

Call 441-1092 if you have tickets

14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle

XXL Heavy 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Call 584-6591

Need 2 Part-Time Helpers for First Responder’s Yard Maintenance in Benton County

Call 731-220-2914