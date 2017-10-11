10-11 Trading Post

10-11 Trading Poston October 11, 2017
For Sale
Female Chocolate/Brown Dog 7-8 Months for Giveaway
Call 213-2225
15,000 BTU Propane Heater with 3 Burners and Infrared $30
Call 584-6591
Brush Guard Made of Chrome for Vehicle $125
Small Piano $65
Call 586-2884
6 Ft Tall Refrigerator $150
Electric Stove-4 Burner $40
Call 584-2233
$50 Set of Headlights for 2002 Jeep Cherokee and other similar year models
Call 441-9276
4 Year Old Regular Size Male Chihuahua that’s been Fixed for Giveaway
1 Year Old Mini Chihuahua Weighing 5 Pounds that Loves to Play with Toys
$100 Rehoming Fee
Call 731-441-2334
In Need
Tennessee-South Carolina Tickets
Call 441-1092 if you have tickets
14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle
XXL Heavy 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Call 584-6591
Need 2 Part-Time Helpers for First Responder’s Yard Maintenance in Benton County
Call 731-220-2914