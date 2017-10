We note with regret the death of Mr. Francis Lane Mitchell, age 77 of McEwen, who will have graveside services Thursday at 2 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Bruce Bradburn, age 71 of Camden, will have memorial services Saturday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steven Townsend will officiate the services.