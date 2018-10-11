10-11 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Richard Lee Jackson, age 57 of Big Sandy, who will have visitation today from noon until 1:45 at the Plunk Funeral Home. Graveside services for Mr. Jackson will be this afternoon at 2 at the Benton Memory Gardens. The Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Elvira “Miss Nebbie” Sullivan DeBruce, age 92 of Big Sandy, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Pat DeBruce will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Big Sandy. A luncheon will follow at her favorite pizza place, Mom and Pops in Big Sandy. And yes, sweets will be served.