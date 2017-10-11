10-10 Trading Post

10-10 Trading Poston October 11, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Medium Sized 3-Piece Tuxedo
Call 584-2466
2 Sows
Call 731-549-7781
Rutherford Maintenance and House Cleaning Services
Call 731-413-9983
Motorcycle Trailer $2100
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250
Stock Forearm for Deer Rifle $75
Call 584-5380
3600 Break/Free-Wheel Wench
Call 584-6591
Farmer’s Market open from 8-3 across from State Farm Insurance on Hwy 641 North in Camden
Selling Purple Hull Peas, Green Beans, Zucchini, Apples, and other assorted Fruits and Vegetables
call 441-5416
Ladder $25
Nickle Plated toolbox $25
26 Inch Boys Bicycle
Call 441-0218
In Need
Ambulance/Mortuary Gurney with Retractable Wheels
110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool
3 Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Brass or Stainless
Call 584-6591