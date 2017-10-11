10-10 Trading Post

For Sale

Medium Sized 3-Piece Tuxedo

Call 584-2466

2 Sows

Call 731-549-7781

Rutherford Maintenance and House Cleaning Services

Call 731-413-9983

Motorcycle Trailer $2100

2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250

Stock Forearm for Deer Rifle $75

Call 584-5380



3600 Break/Free-Wheel Wench

Call 584-6591

Farmer’s Market open from 8-3 across from State Farm Insurance on Hwy 641 North in Camden

Selling Purple Hull Peas, Green Beans, Zucchini, Apples, and other assorted Fruits and Vegetables

call 441-5416

Ladder $25

Nickle Plated toolbox $25

26 Inch Boys Bicycle

Call 441-0218

In Need

Ambulance/Mortuary Gurney with Retractable Wheels

110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool

3 Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Brass or Stainless

Call 584-6591