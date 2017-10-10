10-10 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Sonny Melton, age 29 of Big Sandy, who has visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Big Sandy School. A private burial will follow and Mr. Melton is survived by his wife, Dr. Heather Gulish Melton.

Sonny Melton was one of 58 victims in the Las Vegas Massacre Shootings and is remembered for his heroic actions protecting his wife during these tragic events.

Donations can be made to the Sonny Melton Scholarship Fund at Apex Bank PO Box 529 Camden, TN 38320.

Ridgeway Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Mr. Francis Lane Mitchell, age 77 of McEwen, will have graveside services Thursday at 2 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Bruce Bradburn, age 71 of Camden, will have memorial services Saturday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steve Townsend will officiate the services.