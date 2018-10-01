10-1 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. William Anthony Holland, age 63 of McEwen, who will have visitation this morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Funeral Mass for Mr. Holland will be this morning at 11 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in McEwen. Father Zack Kirangu will officiate the services and burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery in McEwen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Patrick Catholic Church at 175 St. Patrick Street in McEwen, TN 37101.

Mrs. Aldena Allen Belyew, age 102 of Big Sandy, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Visitation for Mrs. Belyew will also be Tuesday from 8 until service time at 10 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy.



Mr. Leslie Earl Hollingsworth, age 67 of Huntingdon, will have visitation Monday from 5 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Hollingsworth will be Tuesday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home. Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the services.