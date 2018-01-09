We note with regret the death of Mrs. Peggy Ann Rogers, age 79 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at noon at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Matthew Greer will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Patsy Ann Pruett Lynn, age 76 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 4:30 until 8 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mrs. Lynn will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeremy McFarlin and Brother Rick Rolin will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Mrs. Patty Lou Milton Williams, age 54 of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Wednesday at noon at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Randy Miller will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery in McKenzie.



Mr. Jerry W. McWilliams, age 79 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the McEwen Funeral Home in McEwen. Funeral services for Mr. McWilliams will be Wednesday at noon at the McEwen Funeral Home. Brother Bobby Eddings will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Cumberland Furnace Cemetery.

Mr. Aubrey Richard Warf, age 75 of Camden, will have funeral services Wednesday at 2 at the Benton Memory Gardens. Brother Joey Simmons will officiate the services. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Annette Ann May, age 54 of Camden, will have memorial visitation Thursday from 1 until 3 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Mrs. Wilma Jean Barnett Patterson, age 81 of Waverly, will have visitation from 5 until 8 Thursday at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Patterson will be Friday afternoon at 1 at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Reverend Thad Collier will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Donald Loveless, age 81 of New Johnsonville, will have a memorial service Saturday at 2 at the First United Methodist Church in New Johnsonville. Brother John Hayes will officiate the services. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.